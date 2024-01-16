Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several research firms recently commented on CCU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.22 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $824.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.41 million. Analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1146 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,102,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,295,000 after buying an additional 193,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 589.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 103,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

