Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Takes $179,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

