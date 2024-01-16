Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 312 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

