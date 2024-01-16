Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 736,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,872.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLPBF opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $145.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.94.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

