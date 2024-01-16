Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $71.16 and a twelve month high of $103.75.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

