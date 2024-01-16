CNB Financial (CCNE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts expect CNB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCNE opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCNE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

