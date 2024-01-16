CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CME Group stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.11 and its 200 day moving average is $205.49. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.93 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

