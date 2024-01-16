Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

