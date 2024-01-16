Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Clorox stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.90. 501,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.93. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 210.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Clorox by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

