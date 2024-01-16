Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

