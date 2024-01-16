Citigroup Upgrades SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Buy

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 40.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $9,029,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SLM by 112.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SLM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in SLM by 884.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 135,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 121,615 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

