Citigroup Raises Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $4.10

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $3.60 to $4.10 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.07.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.21 on Friday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.0266 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Sirius XM by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

