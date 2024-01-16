Citigroup Increases Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $45.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,193,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,082,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

