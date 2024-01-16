Citigroup Boosts Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $188.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.78.

BATS:CBOE opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

