Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,585,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $85,218,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 22,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 47.3% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. 8,023,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,935,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

