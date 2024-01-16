Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.11. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 2,907,670 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $748.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

