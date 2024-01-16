Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Cintas has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cintas to earn $16.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $588.57. 302,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $607.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.85.

Insider Activity

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.