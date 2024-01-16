Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Cut by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $66,942,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,950 shares of company stock worth $1,375,732. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

