CIBC Trims MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Target Price to C$26.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.32.

MEG Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

MEG stock traded down C$0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.77. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.79 and a 52-week high of C$28.42.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.5604752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

