Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.0 days.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF remained flat at $12,070.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $10,000.00 and a 12-month high of $12,700.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12,083.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11,785.15.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile
