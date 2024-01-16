Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF remained flat at $12,070.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $10,000.00 and a 12-month high of $12,700.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12,083.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11,785.15.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops.

