China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $72,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $40,082,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 290.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

