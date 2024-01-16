China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $68,000 Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $235.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,188 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.