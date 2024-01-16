China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $55,000 Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

