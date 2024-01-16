China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38,000 Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 234.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 69.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 14,836.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Nordea Equity Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.