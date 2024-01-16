China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 227.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.23.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $260.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

