China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 277.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 42,259 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 791,370 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 29.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10,091.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

HRMY stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

