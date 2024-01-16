China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 110.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

