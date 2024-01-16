China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 257.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,797. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,058 shares of company stock valued at $500,877 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

