China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 583 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

