China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,804 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CureVac by 459.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth $59,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Price Performance

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CureVac has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

About CureVac

CureVac ( NASDAQ:CVAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that CureVac will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

