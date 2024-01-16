China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.26

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 23355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

