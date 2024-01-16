Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $7.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $590.51. 58,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,322. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $489.54 and a 12-month high of $596.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $579.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

