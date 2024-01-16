Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Chegg has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chegg by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

