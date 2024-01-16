Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 1.3 %

CHEF opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 2.12. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

