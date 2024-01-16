Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

CHKP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $156.28. 809,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,857. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

