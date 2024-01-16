CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises about 1.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth $376,083,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $212,464,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,239,000 after purchasing an additional 805,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 583.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,064,000 after purchasing an additional 478,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,679. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $109.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

