CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$6.50 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.95.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE CEU traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.72. 188,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$4.15. The firm has a market cap of C$886.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$536.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$533.47 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6214286 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.