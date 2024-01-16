Centurion Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,964 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

