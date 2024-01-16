Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $92.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

