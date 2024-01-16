Centurion Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $50.86. 4,065,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,565. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

