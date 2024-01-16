Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires 190 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.8 %

UPS stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,123. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.