Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading 4.8% Higher

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 102,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 225,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Central Puerto by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 83.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

