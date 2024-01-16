Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.90.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.41 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.71. 2,886,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.68. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.34 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.027972 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. Insiders own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

