Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Cellcom Israel Price Performance
CELJF opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Cellcom Israel has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile
