CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Position Lifted by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 194.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,956 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,562,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,776 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,681,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 917,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,349. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

