Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.1 %

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,739. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.