Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$155.00 at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.00.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CJT traded up C$1.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$120.50. 46,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,333. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$135.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 3.0841734 EPS for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

