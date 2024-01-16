CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CareDx Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,839. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in CareDx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CareDx by 15.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNA. Stephens upgraded CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

