CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
CareDx Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,839. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CareDx
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on CDNA. Stephens upgraded CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CDNA
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CareDx
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.