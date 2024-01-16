Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.44. 136,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,216. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 173.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.