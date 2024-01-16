Carclo (LON:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.20

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.10), with a volume of 47031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.35 ($0.12).

Carclo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22. The stock has a market cap of £6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.69.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

